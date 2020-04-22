South Africa: Big - There's an Urgent Need for a Basic Income Grant for the Unemployed

analysis

As the Covid-19 crisis bites deeper, the time has come to give serious consideration to policy proposals made since 2000: for a targeted or universal basic income grant for unemployed individuals between the ages of 18 and 59 years. This would include informal traders and daytime piecemeal job-seekers.

South Africa, like the rest of the world, is facing both a health and economic pandemic as the cataclysmic event of Covid-19 sows havoc. As we all seek to contain the devastation, the poor and most vulnerable are feeling the impact far worse than we can imagine.

At this defining moment for our collective consciousness, urgent intervention is needed. Countries around the world are putting in place extensive measures to address the socio-economic impact of Covid-19. A report by the World Bank and International Labour Organisation found that by early April, 106 countries had introduced social policy measures, regrettably many with a bias towards businesses. Some countries, Namibia, Mexico, India, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia and Mongolia, for example, have gone beyond a limited set of interventions, confronting the devastation of Covid-19 from a position that is pro-poor.

South Africa has most admirably moved with impressive rapidity to contain the spread of the virus...