Zimbabwe: UK Govt Supports Zim COVID-19 Fight

21 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The United Kingdom says it will continue to support Zimbabwe during the coronavirus outbreak period as part of strengthening existing relations between the two governments.

In a recent interview on Capitalk FM, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson said the recent USD$43.6 million donation announced by her government will further help Zimbabwe in its fights against the disease which continues to spread worldwide.

"We have Just announced nearly USD$44 million which makes us the biggest contributor to the COVID-19 response here in Zimbabwe which we are really proud of and I think it shows just how important relations between the British and Zimbabwean people.

"The money is going to go on a range of things. Firstly it will be reducing the spread of the virus, investment in water and sanitation, broadcast messages and tracking the disease," Robinson said.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to source funds to fight the virus as most health facilities which are incapacitated to deal with the deadly virus.

Frontline workers have also been affected as they lack personal protective equipment which puts them at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

However, Robinson said part of the donation will also be channeled towards purchasing supplies to help the workers as well as the most vulnerable members in both urban and rural communities.

"Secondly it is going to help Zimbabwe treat COVID-19 with much needed medical supplies and support to help the frontline workers and it will support the most vulnerable, whether its protecting children or getting food aid in cash to over one million people in rural and urban areas," Robinson said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday revealed that his government was overwhelmed by the virus as funding remains a big challenge.

To date, Zimbabwe has 25 cases, three of which have died while two have recovered but the government says it is not taking chances as it recently extended the initial 21 day lockdown by a further 14 days.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.