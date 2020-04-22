Sudan: One Dead, Five Wounded in Central Darfur Village Raid

22 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tamur Jamil — One villager was shot dead and at least five others were wounded in an attack by gunmen on the village of Tamur Jamil, 18 km northeast of Zalingei in Central Darfur yesterday.

Villager Ismail Yagoub told Radio Dabanga that the body of a herder was found in a water well at one of the farms of the village that same day.

An armed group of herders on camels and motorcycles subsequently raided the village while firing heavily. This caused the death of villager Abakar Mori.

Witness Yagoub said that the gunmen beat everyone in the village, took over the police station, and burned part of the village market and a number of houses.

The gunmen rounded up all the men of the village, including members of the civil administration. Some were held in the police station, others in the mosque.

The witness said that he and several others managed to escape in a vehicle that brought them to Zalingei.

