South Africa: Price Regulation in Times of Crisis Can Be Tricky

opinion

The Competition Commission has now referred its first Covid-19 excessive pricing case to the Competition Tribunal. The commission alleges that a local manufacturer of medical face masks earned mark-ups in excess of 500% between 31 January 2020 and 5 March 2020, by increasing the price of a box of face masks from R41 to R500. But what is 'excessive pricing' and how is it determined?

On 19 March 2020, the South African government issued regulations that prohibit an excessive price under section 8(1)(a) of the Competition Act for certain essential goods and services, ranging from foodstuff and medical supplies to face masks and surgical gloves. During the State of National Disaster, a price is regarded as excessive if it is higher than the price set prior to March 2020, unless it corresponds with higher costs of production.

The Covid-19 outbreak is certainly not the first case where, for exceptional circumstances, there exists "excess demand", that is, a strong imbalance between demand and supply. Think of war times, oil crises, droughts and subsequent scarcity of grains and so on. When such excess demand takes place, prices may increase substantially, leading to public calls for price controls.

Instruments for temporary price ceilings...