Namibia: SPYL Urges Youth to Adhere to Lockdown Measures

20 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Kavango East region's Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has encouraged young people to adhere to measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PYL regional secretary Anselm Marungu noted that in the past days, there has been disturbing occurrences of young people breaching lockdown regulations by indulging themselves in activities deemed not essential. "Many young people continue to source alcohol through all means and some unlucky ones are being charged for contravening measures taken during a state of emergency," he said.

"Dear young people, within Kavango East and beyond, the SPYL is calling on all of you to intensify the message communicated by the head of state, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob. As a transmitting belt of Swapo party's policies and programmes and all other issues relating to our welfare and wellbeing of the citizens, we saw the need to state our position as youth leaders who care for their fellow youth."

According to Marungu, the unnecessary movement of young people has been observed in the region. Government has imposed a national lockdown until 4 May. "We are all aware that the world is hit hard by COVID-19 which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The worldwide call to close borders, practice social distancing and all other measures that the WHO has asked countries to adhere to has led to all nations taking measures that are strict and aimed at helping contain the spread of COVID-19," he stated.

