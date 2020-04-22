Zimbabwe: The Perils of Reporting On the Pandemic

analysis

On 19 April, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the nation's 21-day lockdown period would be extended by a further 14 days. For many of the country's citizens, this meant more abuse at the hands of brutal law enforcement officials. For journalists, reporting on heavy-handed policing could earn them a beating and time in jail.

On 20 March, Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care recorded the country's first confirmed case of Covid-19. The source of the case was a man who had travelled to the United Kingdom and reportedly returned to Zimbabwe via South Africa. The second person to test positive was well-known journalist, Zororo Makamba. Three days after the first confirmed case, Makamba drew his last breath.

"At first, government preparedness [for Covid-19] was poor. Makamba's death looked like an eye-opener to the seriousness of the virus and that it's a reality with a potential of wiping out the entire generation if not properly managed," says fellow journalist and editor at Spiked Online Media, Byron Adonis Mutingwende.

Two weeks later, the country went into lockdown when the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases sat at three. Initially, the lockdown was set to last for 21 days. However on the...