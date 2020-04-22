Nigeria: Lebanese Man Advertises Nigerian Woman for Sale On Facebook

22 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

Nigerians have expressed their anger at a Lebanese, identified as Wael Jerro, after he advertised a Nigerian woman for sale on social media.

Jerro, who resides in Beirut, Lebanon, put up the passport of the victim, Busari Peace, on a Facebook group, 'Buy and Sell in Lebanon.'

He wrote in Arabic, "Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She's 30 years old, she's very active and very clean. Price: $1,000."

Busari's passport which was acquired in May 2018, indicates that she hails from Ibadan, Oyo State.

A digital marketer and web designer on Instagram @thereneeabisaad, described Jerro's action as inhuman and urged the Nigerian government to save the victim, adding that she might have been trafficked.

"I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon."

Another Instagram user @mr.mazloum commented "I will forward to Nigerian foreign affairs and the human rights watch in Lebanon"

It is however observed that Jerro, who studied at the Arab Open University, had deleted the Facebook page with which he placed the post.

But this was however not before some social media users took his snapshot and that of his family members.

The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while confirming the incident, said the Nigerian mission in Lebanon had reported the case to the "concerned authorities."

She said, "A manhunt is on for the man and an all-out search for the young girl. Let's keep her in our prayers."

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons also said it had started working to locate and return the victim to the country.

