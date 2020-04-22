Ghana: IGP Commends Ghanaian Times for Supporting Police to Enforce Lockdown

The Ghana Police Service has commended Ghanaian Times for actively supporting security agencies in enforcing the partial lockdown of areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a letter dated April 21 and addressed to the Editor of the newspaper, Dave Agbenu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh expressed appreciation for the support which ensured a successful enforcement exercise by the security agencies.

"The enforcement was generally successful due to your publications for the populace to comply for the greater good," the letter stated.

It asked for continuous partnership for publicity to rally the populace to comply with laid down procedures and measures to fight the spread of the disease.

"While thanking you for the support, I seek your continued partnership for publicity in the area of rallying compliance for all other rules, actions and protocols necessary for the containment of COVID-19 in our beloved country and the general law and order in Ghana," the letter added.

The police, it said, would continue to collaborate with Ghanaian Times to ensure maximum protection, safety, security and peaceful communities.

So far, Ghana has recorded 1,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths.

To curb the spread of the disease, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, among other measures, imposed a three-week partial lockdown of affected areas including Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

According to the President, the lockdown was to enable the government trace people who have come into contact with victims of COVID-19, test them and treat those who test positive.

On April 19, the President announced his decision to suspend the restrictions imposed on the movement of persons due to the country's ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, isolate and treat them.

All other restrictions including the ban on public gatherings, he said, were however still in force.

He further asked Ghanaians to wear face mask and strictly adhere to the various announced prevention protocols including hand washing and social distancing.