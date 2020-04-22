Ghana: GJA Receives Support From Ghana Report Foundation

THE Ghana Report Foundation, corporate social responsibility wing of theghanareport.com, yesterday donated100 Veronica buckets, 1000 pieces of hand sanitisers, 100 pack of tissues, bottles of liquid soap, dustbins, face masks and bowls and 2500 nose masks to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for distribution to various media houses in the country.

The cost of the items, according to the Managing Director of The Ghana Report, an online news portal, Rashida Saani Nasamu was GH¢ 70,000 adding that, the donation formed part of the corporate social responsibility of her outfit.

She said journalists were also front liners who disseminate information and educate people on how to be safe hence the need to offer journalists some form of protection while they go about their duties.

She said the foundation since its existence had embarked on a lot of projects which included supporting some individuals across the country through education, surgery and "this time we thought it was the best to outdoor The Ghana Report Foundation starting with our colleague journalists on coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Receiving the items, President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney described the donation as an overwhelming and timely one.

He said the items would go a long way to support journalists and their media houses in their reportage and fight against COVID-19

He said many media organisations were in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, adding that, it was time media houses synergise their effort to ensure that the fight against the disease was won.

"We urge the media houses to maintain the momentum of informing and educating the public about the dangers and the devastating impact of COVID-19," he added.

Mr Monney said lifting of the lockdown did not obscure the fact that the COVID-19 is still in existence and that the disease could destroy the economic, social gains of a country.

He, therefore, appealed to the media community to bring to the understanding of the Ghanaian that the country was not out of the problem yet.

He thanked The Ghana Report Foundation for the gesture and promised to distribute them to media houses across the country.