Ghana: Institute of Directors Ghana Appoints New CEO

The Institute of Directors Ghana has appointed Frederick Emmanuel Aryeetey as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from the Business School, University of Ghana, Legon and a Bachelor's (BSc) degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana.

Fred is an accomplished management professional with 26+ years global experience in corporate governance practices, organisational strategy, international business development, corporate restructuring and organisational effectiveness, stakeholder and relationship management, leadership, innovation and risk management.

He served as the Managing Director of Quantum Nexus Ghana Ltd, a business advisory and consultancy firm from March 2019 till joining the team at the Institute of Directors - Ghana.

A statement issued by the IoD said until February 2019 Fred worked with Cummins Africa & Middle East where he was General Manager, Cummins West Africa (CWARO) responsible for Cummins business in West Africa excluding Nigeria; prior to this role he had served as the General Manager, Cummins Ghana Limited.

Before joining Cummins in April 2016 Fred worked with the Mantrac-Unatrac Group a leading global Caterpillar dealer/distributor in Africa, Middle East and Europe for more than 23 years where he served in senior leadership positions such as Group Product Support Sales Development Manager; Managing Director - Mantrac & Delta Tanzania Ltd; Managing Director - Mantrac & Delta Kenya Ltd; and Regional Parts Manager for Africa.

He is customer focused and performance driven and has a track record of increasing sales and growing bottom line while spearheading operational improvements to drive productivity and reduce cost. He is an experienced change-manager and team builder as demonstrated by his leadership of multi-cultural teams.

His career has exposed him to business environments in 13 African countries, six European countries (i.e. Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the UK), the USA, the Philippines and India. Fred currently serves as the Board Chairman of Barnor Memorial Hospital.

In another development, the IoD has also rolled out interventions to support businesses appreciate the negative socio- economic impact of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measures include the development of an on-line platform to enhance the capacity of members throughout the country to use virtual media to carry out their businesses thus mitigating the negative impacts and effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will take immediate effect.

"We will also organise targeted training for SMEs to develop resilient business models in the face of COVID-19 to ensure livelihoods are not adversely affected, organise a strategic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on industry specifics and system-wide risks, consider appropriate responses including public sector and private sector stimulus," the statement said.