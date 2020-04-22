Namibia: Okahandja Residents Take On Mushelenga

The decision by former urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga to suspend Okahandja councillors last month is being questioned by some residents of the town, who accused the minister of bias.

A group of Okahandja residents calling themselves the Okahandja Residents Damage Control Committee said Mushelenga's decision to fire the councillors was ill-conceived, skewed and lacks factual basis.

In a media statement released last week, the group said Mushelenga's decision to suspend the councillors has had a huge impact on the livelihood of Okahandja residents. They accused Mushelenga of discriminating against the councillors while favouring suspended chief executive officer Martha Mutilifa, whom they accused of unilaterally awarding a cleaning contract to a company that has been overcharging the municipality among other things.

Mutilifa's action, according to the statement, has resulted in job losses by community members who were employed under the previous scheme introduced by the council to give cleaning contracts to "local community SMEs".

Mutilifa was suspended earlier this year by the councillors on allegations of abuse of funds, fraud, corruption, insubordination and involvement in dubious land deals.

She had allegedly been signing off several land sales, including a plot of 30 000 square metres that was sold for about N$90 000 without following the necessary council procedures.

"Clearly the actions of minister Mushelenga could not have been informed by any true result of a reputable investigation duly carried out with the intentions to establish the facts. [... ] the minister's decision lacks factual substance and integrity, being misplaced, seriously flawed, biased against councillors, skewed towards the CEO and therefore highly questionable and suspicious," the statement reads.

Mushelenga last month suspended the Okahandja town councillors due to allegations of mismanagement, failure to comply with ministerial directives and non-submission of council minutes.

The minister accused the councillors of not having the required level of leadership in general, persistent non-adherence to appropriate laws governing the council and lack of accountability as well as recklessness with public resources.

After dissolving the council, Mushelenga appointed an official from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Linus //Garoëb, to implement the directives of the minister at the council.

The group's chairperson, Alex Jazama, in an interview with The Namibain said the suspension of councillors by Mushelenga was highly questionable as no investigation was conducted into the allegations of mismanagement against the councillors.

Jazama added the community was also baffled that the minister chose to entertain "a fake letter" to recall councillors which was purportedly written by Mutilifa to halt the swearing in of councillors. "This shows that people in charge of the Swapo party in Okahandja are just fighting for their own stomachs. There's a lot of land that was taken by our politicians but no action was taken against those people. The minister is condoning corruption. Why is he firing the people who did not do anything [councillors] and allowing people who are taking land for themselves to stay?" Jazama said. Suspended CEO Mutilifa - through her lawyers Kadhila Amoomo legal practitioners - last week denied the allegations linking her to the questionable cleaning tender in Okahandja. She however refused to comment further on the allegations saying the matter was sub judice.

"Those allegations, while denied, should be seen for what they truly are. They are nothing but a ruse stratagem aimed at litigating through the media. The so-called urgent press release was authored by persons with no legal standing, acting without any legal mandate and on the basis of a body which does not have any legal personality.

"Our client therefore declines to descend to chaotic mudslinging which underpins a desire to undermine the rule of law and public institutions," Amoomo said.