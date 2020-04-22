South Africa: SA Bans Sale of Cooked Hot Food

The South African government yesterday banned the sale of hot, cooked food.

In the Government Gazette the COVID-19 lockdown regulations were amended to ban the sale of cooked hot food. The amendment was signed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

It is not clear why the ban was introduced.

The eNCA reported yesterday that this has raised further questions about whether frozen prepared foods can be sold.

Unlike South Africa, Namibian food outlets are still open and cooked food is sold - hot or cold.

Last week, a forum representing 20 000 tavern and shebeen owners, said the extension of the lockdown from the initial 21 days to the end of April will "most likely ruin" the businesses of its members, and threatened to take the government to court.

They are threatening to take the presidency to the Constitutional Court to test the validity of regulations barring the sale of alcohol if president Cyril Ramaphosa did not lift the ban.

Over the weekend, the forum said it would not continue with the legal action, provided the state told it by Thursday whether a decision has been made, or is likely to be made, to extend the lockdown.

The South African lockdown is set to come to an end at the end of this month.