South Africa: SA Bans Sale of Cooked Hot Food

21 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

The South African government yesterday banned the sale of hot, cooked food.

In the Government Gazette the COVID-19 lockdown regulations were amended to ban the sale of cooked hot food. The amendment was signed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

It is not clear why the ban was introduced.

The eNCA reported yesterday that this has raised further questions about whether frozen prepared foods can be sold.

Unlike South Africa, Namibian food outlets are still open and cooked food is sold - hot or cold.

Last week, a forum representing 20 000 tavern and shebeen owners, said the extension of the lockdown from the initial 21 days to the end of April will "most likely ruin" the businesses of its members, and threatened to take the government to court.

They are threatening to take the presidency to the Constitutional Court to test the validity of regulations barring the sale of alcohol if president Cyril Ramaphosa did not lift the ban.

Over the weekend, the forum said it would not continue with the legal action, provided the state told it by Thursday whether a decision has been made, or is likely to be made, to extend the lockdown.

The South African lockdown is set to come to an end at the end of this month.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.