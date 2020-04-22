Namibia: Trade Ministry Rejects Over 1,000 Applications

A total of 1,708 business certificates were turned down by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade last week.

Special permits are issued by the line ministry for businesses classified as essential services to operate during the national Covid-19 lockdown, which has been extended to 4 May.

Members of the public who are working during this period have to carry such permit with other supporting documents to justify commuting when stopped at a roadblock.

The ministry started with interim manual applications on 28 March, while the online registration portal opened on 2 April.

"We have approved over 5 000 certificates and rejected 1 708," executive director Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati told The Namibian on Friday.

"They are rejected if the number of people working are too many, so we ask them to reapply, or if they are not an essential service," she said.

Nghipondoka-Robiati said staff members can apply on a business' behalf by submitting the company's registration certificates issued by the Business and Intellectual Property Authority or the ministry.

CHALLENGES

Businesses can only register for lockdown trading permits online.

Sources last week claimed the system was hacked following issues with the ministry's online portal.

Nghipondoka-Robiati said there had been connectivity issues.

"Remember the network is overstretched with applications for the basic income grant, e-learning and all of us working from home," she said.

The online registration process is in line with social distancing measures.

Business owners can also register telephonically.

To successfully submit business certificates online may require several attempts.

"We have had members of the public complaining they have been trying to log in for up to two days, yet the maximum interruption we have had was four hours," Nghipondoka-Robiati said.

In addition, she said some members of the public struggle following instructions on the portal.

CUT-OFF

The ministry is yet to announce when the cut-off date for online registrations will be.

The executive director said they have had a surge in applications in two days and are working around the clock to process it.

VIOLATIONS

Travel-related permits are issued by members of the Namibian police, but there has been some confusion as to who is allowed to issue travel permits.

National police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday said councillors are among the authorised officers for issuing permits.

She said the police observed a "gross violation" of lockdown regulations at the Otjiwarongo/Okahandja roadblock over the weekend.

"As law enforcers, we have to regulate the movement of personnel, but are now overwhelmed by the extreme movement of people," she said.

Shikwambi said some people are commuting for valid reasons while others are taking chances.

"The chancers are wasting our time, energy and causing unnecessary delays for those with valid reasons. Many are defying this regulation of staying home," she said.

Covid-19 task team leader Dr Bernard Haufiku said the current state of travel is a "mockery" of lockdown regulations.

He told The Namibian on Sunday travel permits are being issued irresponsibly by the authorities and people were faking death certificates to pass through roadblocks.

"With the way things are going, we are literally spreading the virus, maybe even through the roadblocks," he said.

Haufiku said there is a lack of discipline with the current lockdown regulations.

He said the collection strategy for the Emergency Income Grant could be revised so that fewer people collect their grants at one time.