Malawi: Man Dies After Falling Into Pit Latrine

Chitipa — A man in Chitipa, identified as Alisoni Sichula, 21, died after falling into an uncovered pit latrine near roundabout area within Chitipa Trading Centre in the early hours of Friday April 17.

Chitipa Police public relations officer, sub-inspector Gladwell Simwaka said the victim met his fate as he was going home from a drinking joint.

"On April 16, 2020, Sichula went to a beer drinking joint within Chitipa Trading Centre and on his way back home he fell into a deep pit latrine full of water which was being dug and he drowned.

"He was discovered in the morning of April 17, 2020 by people who were passing by and who subsequently informed the police," said Simwaka.

The Police spokesperson further explained that Police officers together with medical personnel visited the scene and retrieved the body.

A Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital showed that the deceased had died due to suffocation.

Police in the district are advising community members to cover their pits to avoid such accidents and have also called on residents in the district to drink responsibly.

The deceased, Alison Sichula, hailed from Mkombanyama Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa.