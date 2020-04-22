Zimbabwe: Farmers Bank On Traditional Grains and Cotton

Farmers in some parts of Masvingo province are banking on improved yields of traditional grains and cotton to salvage something this season after most of the maize crop was written-off due to a prolonged dry spell.

Districts like Chiredzi, Zaka and Mwenezi are the most hard hit and driest districts in Masvingo province and poor rains forced farmers to declare the staple maize crop a complete write-off in these areas.

Masvingo provincial Agritex Officer Mr Aaron Muchazivepi today said the maize output this season was severely affected by drought with most farmers pinning their hope in traditional grains and cotton.

"A crop assessment exercise has been done across the province and from the preliminary findings we have noted that most of our farmers suffered serious setbacks in terms of production of maize," he said.

"The prolonged dry spell, which affected most parts of Masvingo province had negative effects on the maize crop with districts such as Mwenezi, Zaka and Chiredzi being the worst affected," he said.

Mr Muchazivepi said most farmers were now pinning their hopes on traditional grains and cotton.

"Cotton and small grains are still thriving despite the damage caused by the prolonged dry spell which affected most parts of Masvingo," he said.

He said some farmers especially in irrigation schemes were going to harvest and the are happy with this year's maize producer price.