Namibia: Rain Destroys Epupa Farmers' Hard Work

HOPES were crushed about two weeks ago when heavy rains washed away the gardens belonging to marginalised communities in the Epupa constituency of the Kunene region.

During an assessment trip undertaken by Kunene governor Marius Sheya last Thursday, The Namibian spoke to locals who are using the government-initiated community gardens, as well as to those who privately own gardens to assess the impact the rain had on them.

Okangwati settlement resident Zeriauri Tjipuiko (60), who makes use of a privately owned garden with other locals, said she doesn't know how she will survive after the rain destroyed the crops.

"The rains washed away the crops. We don't know what to do," Tjipuiko said, pointing to pumpkins which were washed away.

Tjipuiko and other seasonal farmers said they need help with a fence, seeds and boreholes to also be able to plant during the dry season instead of relying on rainfall which can destroy their hard work.

"Last year, we produced much [crops] and bought seeds while we also ate some produce, but this year, things are terrible," Tjipuiko told The Namibian. She and her family of three produced up to 20 bags of maize meal.

"We will welcome any help from the government or businesses," she said.

Katoho Muhenje (45), from Epupa Falls, who plants maize, green peppers, tomatoes, cabbage and pumpkins, told The Namibian this year his family will not harvest any produce due to heavy rains.

"We will struggle to buy seeds," Muhenje said. He says his family eats some produce from the garden and also sells to a nearby tourist establishment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are no seeds available to grow crops," Muhenje, who has to feed a family of 17, said. The community garden makes use of a petrol machine to pump water from the Kunene River to water their plants, but Muhenje is struggling to buy fuel.

He said they need solar panels to pump water from the river as fuel is expensive.

The control administrator at the Okangwati constituency office, Tjikunda Kulunga, who hosted Sheya, said the trip was to assess damages to farmers' gardens in the Epupa constituency.

"The ministry of agriculture has programmes targeting these farmers. They get subsidised seeds and are discounted for ploughing in the Okangwati area. Epupa Falls still need to be assessed," Kulunga said.

The government procured a water pump, a tank and other gardening tools for the community garden in 2018.

"These gardens are important for our communities to integrate livestock farming.

"We started with them and they are doing well given that they did not receive extensive training in irrigation," Kulunga said. Sheya handed over some drought relief food during his visit.