Malawi: Two Children Drown in Mchinji

Mchinji — Two children have drowned while fishing in Lusa River in Mchinji over the weekend.

Police have identified the two as nine year old Jackson Chosadziwa, a leaner at Tsekwe Primary School and a seven year old Isaac Chosadziwa, both of Chilowa village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Dambe in Mchinji District.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson, Kondwani Kandiyado said the two children went fishing on April 18 and never returned.

Kandiyado said at about 5p.m, news spread in the village that some unknown children had drowned in the river.

"This prompted the parents and community members to conduct a search and they discovered the deceased's bodies floating along the river banks," he said.

The PRO said the matter was then reported to Kapiri Police Unit who visited the scene alongside hospital officials.

Postmortem that health officials conducted revealed that deaths were due to suffocation secondary to drowning