Tunisia: COVID-19 - 17 More Confirmed Infection Cases Reported (Health Ministry)

22 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Out of a total of 878 screening tests conducted, including 138 on former patients, 34 cases have tested positive on April 20 (17 new cases and 17 former ones), bringing the overall number of confirmed infection cases to 901, out of the total of 18,165 screeninng tests.

According to a Health Ministry press release, the confirmed infection cases with COVID-19 are spread as follows: Greater Tunis still in the lead with 195 cases, followed by Ariana (93), Ben Arous (91), Médenine (85), Kébili (85), Sousse (74), Manouba (38), Monastir (37), Sfax (36), Gafsa (33), Tataouine (32),Gabes (22), Bizerte (19), Mahdia (15), Nabeul (12), Kairouan (06), le Kef (05), Sidi Bouzid (05), Tozeur (05), Kasserine (05), Beja (03), Zaghouan (03) and Jendouba (01).

According to the same source, 170 patients have recovered, 25 are currently in the intensive care unit and 85 are hospitalised.

38 patients passed away due to COVID-19, including 6 in Tunis, 5 in Sfax, 5 in Sousse, 5 in Ariana, 5 in Manouba, 3 in Medenine, 3 in Ben Arous, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Kef, 1 in Mahdia, 1 in Sidi Bouzid and 1 àinTataouine.

The health Ministry pointed out that screening tests are being conducted mainly on suspected cases as well as on persons who were in direct contact with confirmed infection cases.

The ministry further recalled the importance to comply with the general lockdown measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

