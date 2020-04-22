South Sudan: COVID-19 Threatens Full Implementation of Government of National Unity

21 April 2020
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Yambio — Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio has termed Coronavirus a "bigger enemy" in South Sudan as it threatens efforts to finalize formation of a Government of National Unity.

"Coupled with this is the fact that, just as we were combining efforts to put in place a government of national unity, the pandemic of Coronavirus came up. We have now at hand a bigger enemy which threatens us all. That being the case, we cannot afford any further hostility," he said in his Easter Message.

"State governments are vacant. This vacuum needs to be urgently filled to provide leadership at State level. It cannot be over-emphasized that levels of government at national and State assume responsibility for the welfare of the people in terms of social and material support."

While acknowledging the progress made in formation of the presidency and appointment of the national ministers, Bishop Kussala said, "... the incomplete formation of government has halted progress and left people in suspense since everything seems to be at a standstill."

"Let us all work towards making this ideal a reality for every South Sudanese, for we have no other country but South Sudan where we ought to live and achieve the full potential of human aspirations," he added.

