Tunisia: COVID-19 - Jasmine Tunisia Project Kicks Off Campaign to Raise Awareness of Preventive Behaviours to Adopt in Everyday Life

22 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

To Cope With COVID-19, the Jasmine Tunisia project is launching an awareness campaign to raise the awareness of Tunisian citizens about the "barrier measures" and preventive behaviour to adopt on a daily basis against the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"I greet in an alternative way, I keep a safe distance, I sneeze in the hollow of my elbow, I call 190 in case of symptoms," are recommendations that are part of the eleven key messages to make citizens aware of ways to prevent the COVID-19, says Jasmine Tunisia on its Facebook page.

These messages are illustrated with the collaboration of cartoonist artist Claudio Calia, the same source adds.

The project "JASMINE - Active youth for a society capable of promoting employability and inclusion" is carried out by Italian NGOs, in partnership with various bodies, associations and institutions, based in Italy and Tunisia.

The general objective is to contribute to the development of an inclusive society that fosters the sustainable development and inclusion of youth.

This project also seeks to enhance the social inclusion of young Tunisians and their professional insertion through educational activities, socio-economic development, self-entrepreneurship, prevention of marginalisation and processes of radicalism in the governorates of Bizerte, Jendouba, Manouba, Kairouan and Medenine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

