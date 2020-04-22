Tunisia: Security Institution Continues to Achieve Successes in Counter-Terrorism (Im)

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Wednesday that the security institution continues to achieve successes in counter-terrorism despite the priority actions to be addressed during this stage aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a dialogue session in parliament on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mission of the security units, Mechichi indicated that the various security corps have continued to carry out their role in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism and enforcing the law with respect for human rights and in a climate of rising terrorist threats.

"The best proof of this is the proactive operation conducted on April 4 on the Kasserine heights which led to the neutralisation of two terrorists," he stated.

Mechichi added: "The two neutralised terrorists are classified as very dangerous and participated in several terrorist operations in Kasserine, including the attack on the house of former Interior Minister Lotfi Ben Jeddou (2015), the operation of Henchir Tella (2014), the ambush of a military patrol in Jebel Mgilla (2015) and another in Jebel Selloum."

The minister also cited the assassination of serviceman Said Ghozlani and his brother Khaled Ghozlani, the beheading of young shepherd Khalifa Soltani, the attack on an Amen Bank branch in Kasserine and the robbery of the UIB bank branch in Sbiba, in addition to the attack on houses to get food.

Regarding fight against crimes, the minister mentioned the measures taken by the Interior Department to prosecute offenders for failure to comply with the provisions of lockdown and curfew.

Regarding fight against the COVID-19, Mechichi said that the Ministry has been in the forefront with the health care staff, the army and customs and has endeavoured to implement the presidential decisions related to curfew and lockdown throughout the country to stem the spread of the pandemic and to implement the provisions of the government decree law guaranteeing the continuity of vital public services.