Tunis/Tunisia — A person from Gabes governorate who was infected with COVID-19, has recovered on Tuesday, bringing the number of recovery cases in the region to 6.

Besides, results of screening tests conducted on 11 persons suspected of contracting the virus have turned out negative, a source from the Regional Health Directorate in Gabes told TAP on Wednesday.

The tally of infections with COVID-19 in the region stands at 22, according to the same source.