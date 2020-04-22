Libya: Medenine - Libyan Authorities Allow Libyan Lorries to Cross Borders and Return to Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Libyan authorities authorised on Tuesday night libyan lorries transporting goods and stranded for over a month at the Ras Jedir border crossing in Tunisia, to return to Libya and enter the border crossing, closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers of these lorries, over 200, will be subjected to the necessary security and customs measures, according to a Tunisian security source.

These measures have thus resolved the issue of the blockage of Libyan lorries loaded with goods since March 20, after Libya closed its land borders as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The drivers had launched numerous calls to officials of their country to get authorisation to cross the borders an reach their families, while undertaking to comply with the mandatory quarantine measure. They had also organised on Tuesday a protest movement to attempt to cross the borders from the Tunisian side, however servicemen had thwarted this attempt.

