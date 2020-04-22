Nigeria: Result of Suspected COVID-19 Patient in Ughelli South Is Positive

Ughelli — The result of the suspected COVID-19 patient in Otu-Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South local government area of Delta State has shown that the patient is positive for the virus.

A senior staff of the hospital who made the disclosure to Vanguard said the patient, aged 36, had visited the hospital in the company of her boyfriend and upon diagnosis, the patient was discovered to have tuberculosis and was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "Her sample was taken to Irrua Hospital, Edo State on April 17th for COVID-19 test and the result came out positive."

Recall that three doctors, a pharmacist, and medical laboratory scientist who attended to the patient, have all be quarantined at the hospital's holding facility.

