Kenya: Jacque Maribe - I Don't Have a Twitter Account

21 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has denounced a Twitter account purporting to be hers.

Through her Instagram account, Maribe has said she doesn't have a Twitter account.

"No, I'm not on Twitter, and that's not my account," Maribe posted on Instagram.

The purported account @JacqueMaribae was created in January 2020, but the account posted for the first time on April 19, 2020.

With a caption 'Hello Twitter, ' Maribe's picture was used, and a lot of Netizens thought it was the journalist running the account.

The Twitter profile further states the account is burlesque account.

Burlesque is a literary, dramatic or musical work intended to cause laughter by caricaturing the manner or spirit of serious works, or by ludicrous treatment of their subjects.

The word is derived from Italian word burlesco, which, in turn, is derived from another Italian word burla meaning a joke, ridicule or mockery.

Hello Twitter 😉 pic.twitter.com/96kJAECStC

- Jacque Maribe (@JacqueMaribae) April 19, 2020

The post from the Twitter account purporting to be Maribe's however attracted varied reactions.

"Good to see you smiling again," @Myibraa1 commented.

"Hey, finally... Welcome back," @MashRomeo posted

"Welcome Maribeee. Lemme follow asap," @drIbu_ tweeted.

"Damn, I miss your voice," @kenga_brian wrote.

"Happy to see that big smile again. Sincerely," @NewtonMutuma9 said.

