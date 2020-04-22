Namibia: Man Dies in Freak Accident At Namport

20 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

An employee of Grinrod Namibia Stevedoring tragically died in a freak accident on Friday morning at Namport while offloading vehicles from a vessel.

The victim, Moses Uiseb, and his two colleagues were allegedly busy jump-starting an imported truck, that they were busy offloading from a vessel at the Port of Walvis Bay. Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said Uiseb (57) was allegedly in front of the truck using a big battery to jumpstart while his colleague was behind the steering wheel of the truck.

"We suspect the truck was in gear and jumped forward when it was jump-started. As a result, it knocked and ran over Uiseb," Iikuyu explained. He added that Uiseb was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The 32-year-old man who was behind the steering wheel of the truck was arrested as he was not in possession of a valid driver's licence.

He will appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as operating a vehicle without a valid driver's licence.

Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved.

