Namibia: Special Needs Centre Sustains Pupils

The Walvis Bay Sunshine Centre, an educational institution catering to children with special needs, last week started distributing food parcels to its pupils to ensure they are well fed during lockdown.

This involves volunteers dropping off food parcels at each child's house three times a week.

Since the lockdown started last month, children who are differently abled joined those from mainstream schools staying at home with their parents - mostly single mothers.

Before the lockdown, the centre had been taking care of 120 pupils during the week through educational programmes and games.

A social worker from the Ministry of Health and Social Services working with the centre, Gail Taukuheke, told The Namibian most of the children live in small makeshift structures with their families, making lockdown even harder for them.

Taukuheke said lockdown is very challenging for parents who used to get a break during the day while their children were at the centre.

Buses usually collect the children at 07h00 from different parts of town and bring them to the centre, where they are provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner before they are dropped off at home again.

"The biggest concern is food security. That is why we introduced food in our programme. You would see that some of these children's biggest problem was not really disability, but partly malnutrition. Now they are home, we wonder how they are coping," Taukuheke said.

Although the centre is struggling, several stores donate food to them sporadically.

Staff package 46 food parcels for distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, meaning every child gets a small box of food every second week.

The centre still gets help in the form of transport from the Salt Company to drop the food parcels off.

Another challenge is keeping a distance from the children as food packs are delivered.

"It would be nice to have protective clothing for our staff during this period. It is difficult when the children see us as they do not understand social distancing. The parents are also struggling a lot. Imagine being stuck inside a small space with a child who cannot move," Taukuheke said.

Onesmus Daniel, one of the children's parents, says he is grateful for the work the centre is doing.

"It is not easy being in this situation, but with caring people it becomes easier. My son is being taken care of," Daniel says.

Another parent, Julia Kaino, says she is trying to cope and the food support from the centre has made a huge difference.

The centre caters to people from two to 36 years old and has 22 volunteers.

It is also helping another children's home at the town, Jonah Home, with food.