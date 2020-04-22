Namibia: Crayfish Festival Cancelled

21 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

The annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival has officially been called off due to Namibia's COVID-19 lockdown.

This was announced by Lüderitz mayor and chairperson of the festival committee, Brigitte Fredericks, in a press statement yesterday.

The festival was scheduled to take place from 30 April to 4 May with the theme 'Igniting Hope'.

"As organisers of this popular annual event attended by huge crowds, we have to play our part in the fight against COVID-19. It is for this reason that it was decided to call off this year's festival," Fredericks said.

The annual festival, which is hosted by the Lüderitz Town Council, is a platform for small and medium businesses to sell and showcase their products.

Last month, Nampa reported that nearly N$2,5 million was pledged towards the planning and hosting of the festival. This included a N$1,8million donation of fish.

"The festival board of trustees and the management committee sincerely thank all sponsors for their continued support. We assure all sponsors and stakeholders that the 2021 annual festival will be bigger and better," Fredericks said.

