Kenya: Jacque Maribe Shares Images of Her Stay-At-Home Partner

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has left tongues wagging after showing off whom she is self-quarantining with at home.

The mother of one revealed that her baby daddy comedian Eric Omondi is whom she is currently co-habiting with, as they obey the stay at home directive issued by the government.

She shared a picture of herself and Eric Omondi lounging at the couch in the living room.

The government issued the stay at home order to help contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

"Ati mna quarantine aje leo kwa nyumba? @ericomondi amesema tuone movies," said Ms Maribe.

The two started to publicly hang out together last year after confirming rumours that the comedian was the father of her son.

Since then they have been sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Here is what netizens had to say:

"You guys look so beautiful together stay safe," said dianahsusan.

"Umeamua kuconfuse enemies kama sisi," wrote iamominde.

"Woooow perfect match sherehe n lini my kitengee is ready," stated consowarema.

"Pliz 1metr away," commented khataliedith.

"Lovely people." Said Shanice_nash.

"You look so good together," wrote winlove686.