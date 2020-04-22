Kenya: Jacque Maribe Shares Images of Her Stay-At-Home Partner

22 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has left tongues wagging after showing off whom she is self-quarantining with at home.

The mother of one revealed that her baby daddy comedian Eric Omondi is whom she is currently co-habiting with, as they obey the stay at home directive issued by the government.

She shared a picture of herself and Eric Omondi lounging at the couch in the living room.

The government issued the stay at home order to help contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

"Ati mna quarantine aje leo kwa nyumba? @ericomondi amesema tuone movies," said Ms Maribe.

The two started to publicly hang out together last year after confirming rumours that the comedian was the father of her son.

Since then they have been sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Here is what netizens had to say:

"You guys look so beautiful together stay safe," said dianahsusan.

"Umeamua kuconfuse enemies kama sisi," wrote iamominde.

"Woooow perfect match sherehe n lini my kitengee is ready," stated consowarema.

"Pliz 1metr away," commented khataliedith.

"Lovely people." Said Shanice_nash.

"You look so good together," wrote winlove686.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.