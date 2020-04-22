Kenya: Veteran Kenyan Journalist Johnson Barasa Is Dead

The Kenyan media fraternity is mourning the death of renowned cameraman Johnson Barasa who died on Tuesday.

Until the time of his death Barasa was working for South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

News of his death was shared by his colleague at SABC, Sarah Kimani.

"Some very personal news out of the SABC news Nairobi office. This afternoon our dear colleague and cameraman Johnson Barasa took his final bow. We thank the Lord for the time we spent with him. May his soul rest in Peace. I will now be taking a break from social media to mourn a dear friend, colleague, and father figure. Go well, my dear friend," Kimani said.

Deputy President William Ruto, while condoling with family and friends of the deceased described Barasa as an exceptional, formidable, and brilliantly acute veteran journalist.

"Barasa was a dedicated seeker of truth, a force with the unrivalled ability and a third eye for news. He was fearless, tireless, insightful and uncompromising. We will miss his humility, resilience and focus. Our prayers and love to the family, friends, colleagues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation News, Nairobi and the entire journalism community. Rest In Peace," Ruto said.

Here are some messages of condolences from some of Barasa's former colleagues:

RIP Barasa. In 1996, while training as a journalist at KTN, the first assignment was with Johnson Barasa. A towering and gentle figure, he guided and encouraged us, then as students. I used to 'skip' carrying the tripod, and he would carry it with the camera. Will miss him https://t.co/ROkdFablCl

-- Dr. Mustafa Y. Ali (@Mustafa_Y_Ali) April 21, 2020

DEVASTATED. JOHNSON BARASA was to me a career big brother. Because of him I gathered the confidence to face the camera for the first time as an intern. I moved with him to SABC and together we told good and bad stories around the world. Devastated that Barasa is gone. #RIPBarasa pic.twitter.com/FH64iD98nQ

-- Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) April 21, 2020