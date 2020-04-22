Kenya: Sonko Threatens to Wrestle Transferred Functions From Metropolitan Authority

22 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says he will commence the process of terminating the Deed of Transfer of key county functions to national government citing frustrations by unnamed individuals in the Office of the President.

Sonko has accused senior officials in the Office of the President of frustrating him, claiming the said officials at Harambee House instigated the vandalism on sanitization booths which he had erected in Kibera, Buruburu and Kencom within the Central Business District.

The Governor also accused the officers of frustrating his efforts to help vulnarable city residents during the coronavirus pandemic, after his team was banned from conducting daily fumigation in estates and slums as well as distributing food rations, masks and sanitizers.

"May the Lord punish all the senior government officers at the Office of the President who gave instructions for the Kibra, Kencom and Buruburu sanitization booths erected by the Sonko rescue team to be vandalized," he stated.

The Governor said his efforts in helping the central government fight the coronavirus pandemic were being scuttled due to 'petty politics' adding that he will not give up.

"I'm still the Governor of Nairobi County sworn in to defend and protect the great people of Nairobi and the constitution," said Sonko

Sonko signed the Deed of Transfer of four key functions to the national government on February 25. They include Health, transport, public works and planning, and development services.

The move was meant to ensure smooth running of services in Nairobi County, at a time when the Governor barred from accessing his office at City Hall over graft charges.

The Governor was also facing an impeachment motion by the Members of Nairobi County Assembly.

Following the handover of functions, the President created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to oversee the handed over functions.

He appointed Maj Gen Abdalla Badi to head the authority, deputized by Enos Onyango Momanyi.

Sonko has had a frosty relationship with NMS, tensions escalating in recent weeks over the redeployment of 6,000 City Hall workers to the newly created agency.

He also rejected the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill which seeks to allocate more than Sh15 billion to NMS for county functions which were transferred to the national government.

Sonko said the proposed allocations were contrary to the Deed of Transfer he signed on February 26.

