Kenya: KMTC Quarantine Escapees to Be Tracked, Placed Under Quarantine - Govt

22 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday said individuals who escaped quarantine from Kenya Medical Training College will be tracked down and arrested for flouting public health guidelines on COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview with Kiswahili-broadcasting radio stations at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, he said individuals who escaped are known and will be forced to complete the mandatory isolation period.

The remarks by the Head of State came amid concern after a video clip emerged showing a group of individuals quarantined at KMTC's Nairobi campus jumping over the fence to escape government-imposed 14-day quarantine.

"Even to those we saw escaping, do not think you have won,we shall find you, you will come back and will continue with quarantine, you will go back to the facility," he said.

As of April 22, 296 people had been infected and 14 lives claimed with more than 1,000 still under quarantine.

He further condemned as reckless actions by the escapees saying they were endangering the lives of Kenyans who are abiding by the law and protecting themselves against the disease.

"Why should you be a burden to Kenyans abiding by the law,why should you flouting the guideline and go roam about?" he posed.

The President urged Kenyans to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to contain the further spread of the virus.

He clarified that the government is focused on catering for those who cannot afford quarantine expenses saying those who flout regulations will be foot their own bills.

