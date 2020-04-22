Kenya: Another Kenyan Succumbs to COVID-19 in the U.S. Bringing Tally to Six

22 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

A Kenyan has died of Covid-19 in New York, bringing to six the number of Kenyans who have succumbed to the virus in United States.

News of Dr Maurice Odhiambo Ojwang's demise was shared by his younger brother, Ojwang Jacobo, on Tuesday night.

"This is to confirm that my elder brother, Dr Maurice Ojwang had passed on yesterday morning after short illness bravely borne. To our friends and relatives who have reached out to condole with us, we heartily thank you," the deceased's brother wrote on Facebook.

Ojwang, who was the owner of Maurice Ojwang Unique Academy in Kisumu, resigned from the defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunication Corporation in March 1990 and went to the US for further studies.

"It's a tough Spring as we fight Covid-19, but at least Winter is over! Please stay home to keep us safe and we'll be together again later," he wrote on Facebook on March 27, 2020.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said that the five Kenyans who had died in US had underlying medical conditions that worsened their conditions, leading to their deaths.

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 44,845 deaths.

