Kenya: Coronavirus Will Not Hinder My Plans to Fulfil the Big Four Agenda - Kenyatta

22 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Kenya will not hinder his plans to fulfil the big four agenda.

During his Wednesday interview with radio presenters at statehouse, the President said that he remains committed to the course of seeing the projects accomplished as long as he remains in office.

"The big four agenda will continue being my stand and direction as the President of Kenya during the time that I still have," said Kenyatta.

He added that the country cannot avoid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, but find a way of controlling it even as he seeks to fulfill his legacy.

"Even as we fight the disease, we are still proceeding with our targets and I am optimistic that our big four agendas will be fulfilled," Uhuru said.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for his second and last term in 2017, he unveiled his big four plan, which includes affordable housing, food security, universal healthcare and manufacturing to spur economic growth.

His government intended to create 1.3 million jobs under the manufacturing sector by 2022 and achieve a 100 percent health coverage for every Kenyan.

His sentiments come at a time when the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has said that it was too ambitious, and the government could be lacking enough revenues to fulfill it.

In March, the Office warned that the President will find it extremely difficult to achieve his Big Four agenda if national revenues continue to decline.

According to PBO, the programmes implemented so far had not spurred the manufacturing sector, whose share of GDP has been declining.

The National Treasury allocated Sh450.9 billion towards President Uhuru Kenyatta Big Four Agenda and their enablers for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Under the 2020/2021 financial budget, Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Planning Ukur Yatani also said it will prioritize allocation to the big four agenda.

