Namibia: Nguvauva Suggests Vernacular Info On Income Grant

17 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

The Ovambanderu Traditional Authority chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva has lamented the absence of vernacular languages on cellular text messages for the application process of the N$750 emergency income grant (EIG) intended to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has caused a crisis for the world's economy and pended the social order. In response, the Namibian government last week enacted a fiscal and monetary stimulus package to counteract the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

To fill the pockets of those affected by the virus, an estimated 739 000 income-starved Namibians will receive a once-off N$750 payment. The payments, according to treasury, were scheduled to start on Tuesday.

To qualify for the grant, one must be in the age bracket between 18 to 59 and lost their jobs or income in part or full in the informal sector of the economy as a result of the pandemic.

Also, the grant is for those who are unemployed, taking into consideration the effects of Covid-19 and related public health protective measures have weakened the means of support and subsistence income.

Nguvauva says the absence of the vernacular languages in the text will mean many could be left out in the grant being rolled out.

"In fact, the majority of my people here where I am do not even bother to take part in this exercise. They are saying they don't understand the process since it is in English," explained the former deputy works minister.

"What I want is for these massages to be translated into our vernaculars so that everyone can partake; ATMs do that - why can't it be the same with this process," said Nguvauva.

To benefit from the once-off EIG, a person is required to have or made use of an active cell phone number and a valid Namibian ID number. Applicants are expected to SMS "EIG" to 141222 to start the registration process, or dial *141*222#.

After the approval of the application by the ministry of finance, applicants will receive a token from the bank they have selected in the application process. The money will be sent to them via e-wallet, easy-wallet, blue-wallet or account number, depending on selection.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.