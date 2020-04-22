Namibia: NBC Sport Producer Suspended

A sport producer at the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation, Rodman Katjaimo has been suspended for three months after expressing critical views of the new Namibia Football Association president Ranga Haikali.

The station manager of Omurari FM, the Otjiherero language service of the NBC, Marina Matundu, on Thursday informed Katjaimo via email that he had been 'relieved' from his sport programme for three months, since his 'analysis was too critical', while his comments were based on 'speculations rather than facts.'

"Your analysis was classified as biased (and) unprofessional, and you were accused of having conspiracy theories against the current NFA leadership. With the above mentioned including other many complaints reported to my office in the past, with the powers vested on (sic) me by the NBC, as a station manager, I have decided to relief (sic) you from the Sport Programme for at least three months, effective from 16 April - 16 July 2020. The duration could be extended to (sic) the discretion of the station manager should there be no change or improvement on your side," she wrote.

She added that he would be assigned to produce other programmes, as well as to the TV sport desk, for which she recommended additional training.

"Training is proposed to assist you to present programmes without attaching emotions or interests," she said.

"Your expertise and passion for sport is taken into account, however, it complicates matters for myself and the NBC when we have to always receive complaints and concerns from our stakeholders on how they are reflected on the sport programme on Omurari FM," she added.

Matundu's letter follows an email that she received from Haikali on 30 March in which he accuses Katjaimo of airing biased views and conspiracy theories on the programme.

Haikali accuses Katjaimo of making defamatory statements linking him and the NFA normalisation committee members Hilda Basson Namundjebo and Franco Cosmos to conspiracy theories and bringing the NFA executive into disrepute.

"I further deplore the fact that Mr Rodman Katjaimo continue (sic) to cast doubt on two honorable courts, being the High Court and the Supreme Court (and bringing their) judgements into disrepute, this is bordering to (sic) contempt of court," he said, adding that Katjaimo was also putting the sub judice cases with the Court of Arbitration in Sport into doubt, before they had even started.

Haikali accuses Katjaimo of making several unfounded allegations, including that the NFA never gave evidence to CAS before the due date set by CAS, and that there was a conspiracy to reward Cosmos and to keep the NPL chairman Patrick Kauta out of the NFA presidential race.

"He further alleged and concluded that Hilda Basson Namundjebo's business will be rewarded with tenders by the NFA under my leadership ... (while) he alleged that Patrick Kauta was made to fail the vetting process under false allegations," he added.

Haikali then called on the NBC to discipline Katjaimo.

"We seriously (sic) view these allegations in a serious light and for a reporter or presenter to misuse his position at a public broadcaster to further his unknown agendas is highly irresponsible and unprofessional. The best possible remedy is for Mr Rodman Katjaimo in his personal (capacity) or on behalf of the NBC to unconditionally apologise publically (sic) in Otjiherero and English. I further demand that he be removed or not to comment on NFA matters at any stage until such a time we agree that it is appropriate to lift the ban," he said.