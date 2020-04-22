Namibia: Lockdown On an Empty Stomach

Many households that depend on small enterprises have been battling to keep head above water during the lockdown.

This has forced residents to their dwellings, losing out on any opportunity to make money - all to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sadly, many are left without food.

Affected resident Maria Haitembu (35) lives at Goreangab Dam in Windhoek.

Here not only hunger is rampant, but also a shortage of basic services like water and toilets.

According to official statistics, Windhoek's informal settlements are home to 130 000 people.

Haitembu is one of the lucky ones. She has benefited from the government initiative to provide some areas with free water and donations to cushion the effect of Covid-19.

Last week she joined many others to collect a food parcel courtesy of Gem Diamonds through the Samora Machel constituency office.

The parcel consisted of macaroni, cooking oil, brown sugar, baking flour and a 10 kg bag of maize meal.

She is one of 200 people identified as very needy by community development officers in the area.

Her home is a one-roomed shack she shares with her partner, Johanness Kayofa (49), who, like herself, is unemployed.

She also shares it with two children, one aged three and the other an eight-month-old baby.

The shack is divided into two rooms by means of a blue curtain hanging from the roof.

The kitchen has about ten 20 litre jerry cans - some filled with water. These are basic items without which one cannot carry water to the house.

Haitembu holds her baby boy while her daughter plays on the only chair in the room. She is not sure whether they will get another donation should their food run out, but she is grateful for what they have received.

"I feel so good that we got food. I have no job, nor does my partner. We try to survive every day, but it is so hard," she says.

To get water she has to walk to a tap a few kilometres away. Nature is their toilet.

Haitembu is happy that for now, they do not have to walk far for water due to the donations of the City of Windhoek and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She is, however, worried about free water ceasing when the coronavirus is brought under control.

"We had tankers here before during hepatitis E. But they were taken away when the situation improved. So they will probably take this one away too," she says.

Kayofa used to work on a shipping vessel for years before losing his job.

"I came to Windhoek years ago and have been trying here and there to make a living, but it is hard," he says.

His last attempt was setting up a small business, but violence and robbery took that away.

Kayofa now relies on odd jobs like fixing cars to keep his family going.

Samora Machel's Food Bank coordinator, Lukas Hangula, says he identified the family.

"They had nothing," he says.

Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua says the water tankers will indeed have to be removed once the fight against Covid-19 ends.

"If they are linked to a type of billing system, then maybe the tankers can stay. Otherwise, if they are also just left behind, they would become empty and subjected to vandalism," the governor says.