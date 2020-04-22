Namibia: Saving Malnourished Children With Plumpy Nut

Doralee Geises turns one year next month, but she looks smaller than the average baby of her age.

Her mother, Joswouda Geises, says her baby only weighs 4,5 kilogrammes. Doctors have diagnosed baby Doralee with severe malnutrition.

Geises, a single mother who lives in Katutura, Windhoek, is one of the teenage mothers facing challenges like acquiring enough food and other basic necessities critical for her baby's well-being.

Geises said when Doralee was about eight months old, she suffered a severe bout of diarrhoea and vomiting, forcing her to rush her to hospital in desperation.

"When we got to the hospital, they told me she was suffering from acute diarrhoea and she was immediately put on the drip and given plumpy'nut," Geises told The Namibian in an interview last week.

Geises said after feeding the plumpy'nut to Doralee for the first time, her body grew and she got well. However, she could not continue feeding her this protein-rich supplement because it was out of stock at the hospital.

"That thing [plumpy'nut] was so good because there was no need to boil water or prepare anything for it and it was easy to use. It was just a matter of weeks before Doralee picked up weight. I feel sad when my child is hungry and I have nothing to give her. I really wish the hospitals can help," the young mother said.

Geises is, however, grateful to a local charity called Lidar Foundation, which is helping marginalised young mothers as herself with access to some resources.

Geises said the founder of the organisation, Sherley Khaxas, advised her not to stop breastfeeding her baby.

"I go there for cooking classes and my baby and I get two meals a day from the centre and I am very grateful for that. I really wish I could get my child on the plumpy'nut again for her to grow because I am really worried about her weight," Geises said.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), the plumpy'nut is a ready-to-use, high-energy peanut paste that is one of the fund's most effective weapons in its fight against malnutrition. Unicef country representative Rachel Odede said they will screen 95 000 children under five years for acute malnutrition and refer at least 1 000 children under five for treatment.

"About 740 children in the Khoisan communities will receive nutritious supplementary food," Odede said.

She added that Unicef had received US$1,5 million (N$28,24 million) from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support government efforts in reducing the impact of drought on nutrition, health and social protection in the eight most severely affected regions in Namibia.

Odede further noted that this money would also be used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, share information on safe sanitation practices with 42 600 drought-affected persons and provide 4 000 households with water treatment tablets.

"In addition, 100 000 children will be reached with interventions for the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse. This money came at the right time, as we, as a nation, and the world fight Covid-19," Odede said. Odede said the Covid-19 pandemic and related containment measures have not only affected the delivery schedule of drought response activities supported by CERF, but also threatens to erode planned emergency response achievements and impact on outcomes of vulnerable communities.

"With health systems likely to be overwhelmed and resultant effects on continuity of essential primary healthcare services, coverage of key interventions is likely to be adversely affected. Strengthening the capacity of health facilities, including primary healthcare facilities and community platforms to adapt and cope will be needed to protect immunisations, nutrition counselling, screening and treatment of malnutrition," she said.

Odede, however, added that they have so far bought nutrition and water treatment supplies and equipment.

"More than 90% of the supply and equipment budget was utilised and only one commodity - nutritional supplements for children in early childhood development centres is yet to be ordered. Ready-to-use therapeutic food, therapeutic milk, vitamin A and water treatment tablets have arrived in the country and are being dispatched to regions for distribution to beneficiaries," she said.

Forms of malnutrition:

Malnutrition is an invisible emergency, and according to the United Nations Children's Fund, it has a million faces.

The Unicef country representative, Racheal Odede said a child who never grows to reach full height due to poverty, poor sanitation, lack of breastfeeding and limited access to nutritious food, is the manifestation of one form of malnutrition.

A young woman who becomes anaemic during her pregnancy and gives birth to an underweight baby who later faces developmental delays.

A child rendered blind by vitamin A deficiency.

A child who becomes obese through overconsumption of low quality food.

A desperately thin and wasted child, at imminent risk of death.

A child who never reaches full height due to poverty, poor sanitation, lack of breastfeeding and limited access to nutritious foods.

WHAT IS:

1. Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Children Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Very low weight for height Z-score or MUAC, or the presence of nutritional edema. WHO and UNICEF recommend the use of a cut-off for weight-for-height of below -3 SD of the WHO standards to children as having SAM or a MUAC of less than 115 mm. This is an immediately life threatening condition if left untreated.

2. Plumpy'nut

Sound it out, and you get the idea: it's an edible paste made of peanuts, packed with calories and vitamins, that is specially formulated to renourish starving children. Since its widespread introduction five years ago, it has been credited with significantly lowering mortality rates during famines in Africa.

Children on a Plumpy'nut regimen add weight rapidly, often going from a near-death state to relative health in a month. In the world of humanitarian aid, where progress is usually measured in subtle increments of misery, the new product offers a rare satisfaction: swift, visible, fantastic efficacy.

3. Low birth weight

Low birth weight is a term used to describe babies who are born weighing less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces (2,5 kilogrammes). An average newborn usually weighs about 8 pounds. A low-birth-weight baby may be healthy even though he or she is small. But a low-birth-weight baby can also have many serious health problems. - feedthefuture.gov