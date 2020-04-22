Namibia: Retrenched Workers Swamp Outjo

Outjo is struggling with a 'high influx' of retrenched workers due to COVID-19.

According to Outjo constituency councillor Johannes Antsino, most of the retrenched workers are from the charcoal industry and commercial and state farms. He said at least 87 of these did not have identity documents.

"Most of them were working at charcoal farms situated in the Otavi and Kamanjab areas," Antsino said, adding that these people are living in informal settlements at Outjo.

"They cannot stay at the charcoal farms anymore as they are no longer employed there, so the flock to Outjo," Antsino told The Namibian.

He urged businesses and individuals to assist these people where they can.

Antsino said before the COVID-19 outbreak, the area was already hit by drought and farmers had to sell some of their livestock and let go of some workers.

He said 120 people had been rejected by Emergency Income Grant (EIG) due to spelling errors on their identification documents or for submitting wrong numbers.

Registrations by those who did not qualify for EIG due to various reasons are open till Thursday at the Outjo constituency office.

The Namibian was informed that there 1 200 bags of maize meal and tins of to be given to people who did not qualify for EIG in the Outjo constituency.