South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Additional Allocation of Funds for Provision of Water

press release

The Chairpersons of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation - and the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements, Ms Machwene Semenya and Mr China Dodovu, welcome the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa of an additional R20 billion to fund emergency water and sanitation provision during the State of National Disaster.

"The announcement is a confirmation of the extent to which the government is willing to go to empower our people to fight this dreaded Covid-19 disease. The additional resources are a much-needed boost to the R306 534 000 budget already reallocated by the Department of Water and Sanitation," said Ms Semenya.

Both Chairpersons have meanwhile cautioned against corrupt elements that might see this as an opportunity to fill their pockets with these relief funds. "The National Treasury and National Department of Water and Sanitation, as well as the National and Provincial Departments of Cooperative Governance must put in checks and balances necessary to ensure that municipalities deliver on the envisioned programmes," Mr Dodovu said.

The intended next joint meeting will consider how the Department of Water and Sanitation and municipalities plan to roll out water provision programmes assisted by this funding.