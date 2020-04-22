South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Additional Allocation of Funds for Provision of Water

22 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairpersons of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation - and the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements, Ms Machwene Semenya and Mr China Dodovu, welcome the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa of an additional R20 billion to fund emergency water and sanitation provision during the State of National Disaster.

"The announcement is a confirmation of the extent to which the government is willing to go to empower our people to fight this dreaded Covid-19 disease. The additional resources are a much-needed boost to the R306 534 000 budget already reallocated by the Department of Water and Sanitation," said Ms Semenya.

Both Chairpersons have meanwhile cautioned against corrupt elements that might see this as an opportunity to fill their pockets with these relief funds. "The National Treasury and National Department of Water and Sanitation, as well as the National and Provincial Departments of Cooperative Governance must put in checks and balances necessary to ensure that municipalities deliver on the envisioned programmes," Mr Dodovu said.

The intended next joint meeting will consider how the Department of Water and Sanitation and municipalities plan to roll out water provision programmes assisted by this funding.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.