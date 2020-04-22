South Africa: Brand SA Board Member Suspended for Lockdown Party

22 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has welcomed the suspension of a member of Brand SA's Board of Trustees following allegations of breaching lockdown regulations.

Mthembu received a report from the Board of Trustees, indicating the suspension of Tebogo Mamorobela, in terms of Clause 25 of the Trust Deed.

This follows charges laid against her in Limpopo for violating the national lockdown regulations (in terms of the National Disaster Management Act) by allegedly hosting a lockdown party.

The Minister said he views these allegations in a very serious light.

"It is incumbent on all of us to respect the lockdown regulations, which are intended to save the lives of South Africans. It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the Board to institute a full, independent inquiry into this matter," Mthembu said.

