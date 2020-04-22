South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Launches COVID 19 Informal Settlements Sanitisation Programme

press release

In response to the declaration of Coronavirus as a national disaster, the KZN Provincial Executive Council has directed the Human Settlements Department to embark on an intensive sanitisation programme in informal settlements which continue to pose a high risk since the virus thrives in conditions where people are in close contact.

It is against this background that members of the Provincial Executive Council led by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala accompanied by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and Agricultural and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi officiate at the provincial launch of the Covid-19 Informal Settlements Sanitisation Programme to curb further spreading of the virus and infections in densely populated communities.

The Informal Settlement Sanitisation Programme will be carried out in all the province's 729 informal settlements in the 10 district municipalities and eThekwini Metro during the month of April.

During the sanitisation programme, households will also be handed soap bars and hand sanitisers.