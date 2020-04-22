South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Launches COVID 19 Informal Settlements Sanitisation Programme

21 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

In response to the declaration of Coronavirus as a national disaster, the KZN Provincial Executive Council has directed the Human Settlements Department to embark on an intensive sanitisation programme in informal settlements which continue to pose a high risk since the virus thrives in conditions where people are in close contact.

It is against this background that members of the Provincial Executive Council led by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala accompanied by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and Agricultural and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi officiate at the provincial launch of the Covid-19 Informal Settlements Sanitisation Programme to curb further spreading of the virus and infections in densely populated communities.

The Informal Settlement Sanitisation Programme will be carried out in all the province's 729 informal settlements in the 10 district municipalities and eThekwini Metro during the month of April.

During the sanitisation programme, households will also be handed soap bars and hand sanitisers.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.