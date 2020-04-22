South Africa: It's Going to Be Tough, Says Premier Winde As Western Cape Spells Out COVID-19 Plans

analysis

At a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday 21 April, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Dr Keith Cloete and Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo gave a situational update on the preparedness of the provincial government and scenario planning.

Western Cape could see 80,000 cases of Covid-19 at its peak, announced premier Alan Winde on Tuesday 21 April. However, around 90% of those cases won't need hospitalisation, according to Winde. Scenario planning would be key.

On Tuesday evening, the province released its latest figures: Western Cape had 974 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 221 recoveries and 17 confirmed deaths related to the virus. This is an increase of 69 cases compared to the previous day.

Winde said of the province's response thus far:

"This is a changing scenario as new information and studies emerge in this global pandemic - we are adapting as quickly as we can and are working 24/7 on updating our response.

"Our response also changes day to day, based on people's behaviour. When each of you makes the correct choices, it makes the outcome look better for all of us. This effect is immediate".

Giving a breakdown of the preparedness of the province, Cloete, head of department...