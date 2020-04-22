South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Families of SANDF Soldiers Who Passed Away in Vehicle-Related Incidents

press release

Defence Committee sends condolences to the families of SANDF soldiers who passed away in vehicle-related incidents

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans is saddened by the news of the passing away of the two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in two separate vehicle-related incidents.

Private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane is believed to have died when the South African Police Services (SAPS) vehicle he was travelling in, overturned in Acronhoek area in the Mpumalanga Province on Saturday, 18 April 2020. Media reports indicate that at the time of the accident, Private Khatlhane and the two other members of the SANDF, and a member of the South African Police Service were in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop at a designated roadblock.

Chairperson of the committee, Mr Cyril Xaba, said that members of the SANDF and other law enforcing agencies are putting their lives at risk to ensure that South Africa wins the battle against covid-19. "It is disheartening to hear what the law enforcement agencies go through on a daily basis to ensure that lockdown measures are adhered to. These soldiers have given up valuable time and sacrifice their own safety to ensure that South Africans are safe," he said.

The 29-year-old Private Khatlhane was stationed at 4 South African Infantry Battalion (4 SAI BN).

In another incident, a soldier died after allegedly crushed by a truck on the N12 near Johannesburg this morning. The driver of the truck is reported to have lost control of the truck which struck the soldier during a joint operations roadblock between the SANDF, SAPS and the Metro Police.

The committee extends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Private Khatlhane and wishes those who were injured in the accident speedy recovery. The committee also extends its condolences to the family and friends of the soldier who died in this morning's incident, and whose name is yet to be confirmed.