South Africa: Nzimande to Announce COVID-19 Implementation Measures

22 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister, Dr Blade Nizmande, will on Friday, announce the department's measures to be implemented in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nzimande has been holding briefings and consultations with the stakeholders in post school education and training, as well as in the science and innovation sector.

The consultations were held in order to brief stakeholders on measures that the department will be implementing in response to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic in the sector.

Nzimande also held a briefing with Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation.

The Minister further received written submission from the South African Student Union (SAUS), student political organisations, trade unions, Universities South Africa (USAf), the South African College Principals Organisation (SACPO), Higher Health, and other state organs and interest groups.

Nzimande has acknowledged all education stakeholders and Cabinet members for their valuable inputs which has enriched the final measures, to be implemented by the department in consolidating the sector response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Following these consultations, the Minister will be announcing to the public the department's measures and interventions through a joint media briefing with the Basic Education which will be held on Friday, 24 April 2020, " said department spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.