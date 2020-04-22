Tanzania: COVID-19 - Tanzania Reports 30 New Cases

22 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Tanzania has reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 raising the total number of infections to 284, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has announced.

"As at April 21 there were 284 cases of Covid-19, among them 256 are in stable condition, seven in special care, 11 have recovered while 10 have died from the virus," said Majaliwa.

He was speaking on Wednesday in the commercial hub Dar es salaam during an inter-religious prayer meeting to help combat coronavirus.

"Dar es salaam city and island of Zanzibar are leading on number of infected cases so I advise more precautions to be taken," added Majaliwa.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said Dar es Salaam recorded the highest number of infections at 10; Zanzibar nine, Mwanza and Pwani two cases each while Kagera, Manyara and Morogoro have one cases each.

According to Majaliwa, some 2,815 people are on follow up.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.