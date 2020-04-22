Gambian Workers Call for Support to World Health Organisation

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Kebba Masaneh Ceesay, chairman of Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GamTUB) has called for support to be given to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle the emergence of the vicious monster coronavirus.

Speaking on behalf of Gambian workers on Tuesday, Mr Ceesay said COVID-19 will undoubtedly have negative impact on the lives of millions of workers and their families, adding that the virus has brought about negative consequences to the Global Health infrastructure.

He said under the present circumstances in which COVID-19 threatens to extinguish mankind and the entire universe, concerted action in the fight against the common enemy is required.

According to Mr. Ceesay, Africans are proud of the level of work WHO is doing in fighting the pandemic. "We applaud the exemplary leadership of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his global response to the pandemic."

He said like all other countries, The Gambia is facing the difficult task of containing the spread of the virus, saying it is therefore incumbent on all governments to collaborate, and cooperate through global solidarity and humanity to fight and defeat what he call the 'monster' virus from the face of the earth.

"Our success depends on a full and unwavering support to Dr. Tedros and his team. We call on President Adama Barrow and his Government and the entire people of The Gambia to rally behind World Health Organisation."

He appeal to the United States President Donald Trump in the interest of humanity and for the role WHO is playing in the saving lives to reconsider his position and to continue his government's funding to the WHO to enable it to carry out its functions in the best interest of mankind.

