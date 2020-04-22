Gambia: App Donates Sanitary Materials to West Coast Region Communities

(Tuesday 21st April 2020 Issue)

In response to the President Adama Barrow's call for all political parties to work together in fighting coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic in The Gambia, the All Peoples' Party (APP), under the leadership of Alhagi Gumbo Ali Touray, donated sanitary materials to various communities in the West Coast Region.

In his address before the volunteer team depart for distribution, Mr. Touray reminded that APP has responded to the call by the president for opposition parties to join in the effort against the disease.

"Be it real or political, our concern is sincerity to our nation and therefore we are genuinely informing government that we are ever ready to partner with them to help. We all know that it is only together that we can stop the spread of the coronavirus. To this end, we need to work together in order to tackle our shared challenges." Mr. Touray said.

He highlighted that now that a committee is formed to fight covid-19, they are soliciting the support of all in either cash or kind to enable the team to carry its mandate, i.e. mask, gloves, sanitizers, bleaches, soap and buckets. "We are appealing to all to put hands on deck to defeat the enemy. It's also gratifying to announce that people have already started submitting their names for the initiative, God bless every one," he noted.

The distribution was held at Madiana village, Manduar, Wellingara Cinema, Sinchu Alhagi, Sanyang, Banyaka, Daru Busumbala and Burfut.

At Madiana village, the Alkalo thanked the team for their valuable contribution to the fight against covid-19, saying other communities were very happy with the gesture and assured them that the items will be used accordingly.