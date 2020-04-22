Gambia: App Donates Sanitary Materials to West Coast Region Communities

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

(Tuesday 21st April 2020 Issue)

In response to the President Adama Barrow's call for all political parties to work together in fighting coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic in The Gambia, the All Peoples' Party (APP), under the leadership of Alhagi Gumbo Ali Touray, donated sanitary materials to various communities in the West Coast Region.

In his address before the volunteer team depart for distribution, Mr. Touray reminded that APP has responded to the call by the president for opposition parties to join in the effort against the disease.

"Be it real or political, our concern is sincerity to our nation and therefore we are genuinely informing government that we are ever ready to partner with them to help. We all know that it is only together that we can stop the spread of the coronavirus. To this end, we need to work together in order to tackle our shared challenges." Mr. Touray said.

He highlighted that now that a committee is formed to fight covid-19, they are soliciting the support of all in either cash or kind to enable the team to carry its mandate, i.e. mask, gloves, sanitizers, bleaches, soap and buckets. "We are appealing to all to put hands on deck to defeat the enemy. It's also gratifying to announce that people have already started submitting their names for the initiative, God bless every one," he noted.

The distribution was held at Madiana village, Manduar, Wellingara Cinema, Sinchu Alhagi, Sanyang, Banyaka, Daru Busumbala and Burfut.

At Madiana village, the Alkalo thanked the team for their valuable contribution to the fight against covid-19, saying other communities were very happy with the gesture and assured them that the items will be used accordingly.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.