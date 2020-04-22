Gambia: Ghanaian Community Donates Sanitary Items to Dept. of Social Welfare

22 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

Ghanaian Community in The Gambia Tuesday donated sanitary items to the Department of Social Welfare as part of their contribution in the fights against coronavirus pandemic.

The donated items included 10 packets of soap, 4 veronica buckets and 20 boxes of Madar bleach.

George Kaleku, chairman of the Ghanaian Community in The Gambia, said they decided to give the donation to the Department of Social Welfare because many people, including the elderly and the disables depend on them for their living.

He thanked the department for accepting their donation believing that it will go a long way in helping the fight against COVID-19.

Permanent secretary at the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, Rohie Bittaye-Darboe, commended members of the Ghanaian community for the initiative, saying that the donated items will help the department a lot as they are dealing with vulnerable people of the Gambian population.

"The country is in a very critical situation and will need all the help it can get from individuals and bodies and institutions," she added.

She thanked the community on behalf of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and the government of The Gambia.

