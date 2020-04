Serrekunda West Mini Stadium football pitch is currently under renovation to host the forthcoming Nawettan and Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league matches.

The football pitch was in poor condition prior to the renovation exercise. It acquired floodlights bankrolled by world's football governing body FIFA for night matches.

Meanwhile, Serrekunda West Mini Stadium will host league and Nawettan matches after the renovation exercise of the football pitch.